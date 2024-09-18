Men caught on camera stealing alcohol and crab legs from Atlanta restaurant, police say

Two men are accused of breaking into an Atlanta restaurant and stealing booze, crab legs, and knives.

Now investigators need your help to find them.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that they were called to a business on the 300 block of Decatur Street on Sunday morning about a burglary.

The restaurant's staff told officers that the men had broken into the business and stole several bottles of alcohol, crab legs, and knives.

This is the first time that thieves have targeted the restaurant. It had been previously broken into on Sept. 5, 7, and 8. Detectives did not say whether they believed it was the same men repeatedly breaking into the business.

Officials shared photos taken by security cameras in the hopes that someone could recognize the two burglary suspects.

(Atlanta Police Department)

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.