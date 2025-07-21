Men electrocuted in alleged DeKalb County break-in

article

Two men were electrocuted after breaking into an abandoned office building, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department.

What we know:

The break-in happened Monday in the 3300 block of Northeast Expressway, near the exit for Interstate 85 and Chamblee Tucker Road.

The men were electrocuted while inside the building’s electrical room.

One of the men was seriously injured, while the other suffered less serious injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A window with broken glass at an abandoned office building in DeKalb County. Officials say two men were electrocuted inside.

A FOX 5 crew on the scene saw an upstairs window with glass broken, but it's unclear when or how that happened.

What's next:

