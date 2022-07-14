Man shot, another attacked outside Atlanta apartment complex

article

An armed suspect is on the run after police say he injured two men outside an Atlanta apartment complex late Wednesday night.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. in front of a complex on the 2400 block of Abner Terrace.

According to investigators, the two men were sitting out in front of their building the suspect came up to them and asked them a question.

When the two men responded, police say the suspect attacked them - pistol whipping one and shooting the other in the head.

Medics transported the victim who was shot to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are both expected to recover.

Police say the suspect fled on foot after the shooting and is still on the run.

Investigators have not released the identity of anyone involved.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.