Men arrested for April murder in College Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
J.C. Brown and Je'khari Marignay

COLLEGE PARK. Ga. - Two men have been arrested for the murder of Montavious Smith on April 25 in the 1900 block of Southampton Road.

The men have been identified as 33-year-old J.C. Brown and 24-year-old Je'Khari Marignay, according to College Park Police Department.

Both men are currently in custody. Brown is being held by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office and Marignay is being held by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for a different murder outside of Atlanta.

They are being held without bond while they wait for future court proceedings. 