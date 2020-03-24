Men accused of blowing up ATM at Oconee County bank

Two people were arrested after officials said they blew up an ATM at a bank in Oconee County.

It happened at the Bank of the Ozarks at the intersection of Virgil Lankford Road and Epps Bridge Parkway Saturday night.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, the suspects used a homemade device to blow up an ATM; however, the safe inside was left intact.

The suspects were identified as 33-year-old Mawdo Sallah, of Clearwater, Florida, and 34-year-old Kirk Johnson, of Anderson, South Carolina. They were arrested by Jackson County deputies after fleeing the scene of the explosion.

Sallah and Johnson have been charged with arson, manufacture of an explosive device, criminal damage to property, and conspiracy to commit a felony. More charges are expected.

Officials aren't releasing the type of explosive device that was used.