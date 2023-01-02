Memorial grows for DeKalb County tire shop employee shot and killed on New Year's Eve

Bond was denied Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing a Tires Plus employee as the worker test drove his car. The murder suspect said he thought the employee was stealing his car when he opened fire.

The deadly shooting happened New Year's Eve at Tires Plus on DeKalb Industrial Way around 1:30 in the afternoon.

One of Daniel Gordon's co-workers, who did not want his name used for this story, fought back tears as he described the ambitious 24-year-old man.

"Just being able to teach somebody who was so interested. He wanted to move up and become an A-Tech like me. He would ask so many questions," the co-worker shared.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Daniel Gordon (Family photo)

"Daniel had the paperwork and the keys, that is why I believe something had to be wrong with the dude. In a snap of a second it's like he lost consciousness and forgot where he was and what he came here for," Daniel's colleague responded.

DeKalb County police says 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell took off running after the shooting, but they found him hiding nearby.

Quadarius McDowell makes his first appearance via video link from the DeKalb County Jail on Jan 3, 2023. (FOX 5)

McDowell has been charged with malice murder. He made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. Bond was denied. Only a superior Court Judge could grant that for those charges.

"Everybody is talking about it. Everybody is so sad about it," the co-worker said.

A growing memorial sits at the spot where Daniel was shot.