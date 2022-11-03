Two men hospitalized in shooting at Memorial Drive gas station, police say

article

Two men have been rushed to the hospital after an overnight shooting at a DeKalb County gas station.

Police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened after midnight at the Texaco gas station on the 6200 block of Memorial Drive in the Stone Mountain area.

At the scene, police found two male victims with gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the men to a nearby hospital. At last report, both men were in stable condition.

Police have not identified a suspect or released what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Deaprtment.