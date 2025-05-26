Memorial Day travelers in Georgia undeterred by severe storms, other delays

The Brief Severe weather in the western U.S., especially Texas, caused significant flight delays and cancellations, while Georgia's travel conditions were relatively manageable. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport experienced its busiest day ever, with over 114,000 passengers on Friday, despite some travelers' reluctance to fly. Approximately 18% of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson were delayed on Monday, which was better than the Dallas area, where about 40% of flights faced delays.



Millions of travelers across the country — including in the Southeast — faced weather-related disruptions during the Memorial Day weekend, complicating efforts to return home after the holiday.

While severe weather in the western U.S., particularly Texas, led to significant flight delays and cancellations, Georgia's roads and skies remained relatively manageable — though not without frustration.

What they're saying:

Jarrett O'Donnell of Peachtree City said his family's return trip from Alabama went smoothly, unlike their outbound journey.

"Coming back’s been great. Going, there was a little bit... kind of what I expected. Some traffic and an accident to back everything up," O'Donnell said while stopping at a rest area off Interstate 20 East.

At the Georgia Visitor Information Center, travelers were seen stretching, grabbing drinks, and stocking up on snacks during breaks on long drives. One woman said she and her companions were "headed back to Virginia Beach."

Others relied on public transit. The downtown Greyhound station was busy, and the final northbound Amtrak train on Monday night was sold out.

Despite some travelers’ reluctance to fly — one Birmingham traveler simply said, "Nah, nah, nah," when asked about flying — air travel remained a popular choice. More than 114,000 passengers passed through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday alone, setting a record for the busiest day in the airport’s history.

Deepa Rampumar, who had flown in from Philadelphia, described her visit as a welcome break. "Vacation has been great. We are here in a warmer place," she said.

Still, not everyone’s flight experience was smooth. Rico Tyler, a Frontier Airlines passenger, said delays forced him to rebook with another airline.

"The next flight isn’t until 9 o’clock tomorrow," Tyler said. "Everybody’s trying to get home, get to work."

Dig deeper:

According to FlightAware, approximately 18% of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson were delayed Monday — better than conditions in the Dallas area, where about 40% of flights faced delays.

Despite the setbacks, most travelers appeared determined to make their way home — one flight, bus, or road trip at a time.