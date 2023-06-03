Memorial Day shooting suspect arrested in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspected shooter wanted for killing a man in Forest Park on Memorial Day has been arrested.
Xavier Cabbell has been accused of murder. The Clayton County Police Department said the victim he shot near Reynolds Road died with three gunshot wounds.
On June 2, detectives obtained the following warrants for Cabbell's arrest:
- Felony murder
- Aggravated assault
- Reckless conduct
- Possession of a weapon during a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Within hours, the sheriff was involved. Deputies surrounded a home in which they said Cabbell was hiding. He was arrested without incident and remains in the Clayton County Jail.