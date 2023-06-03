Memorial Day shooting suspect arrested in Clayton County

article

A suspected shooter wanted for killing a man in Forest Park on Memorial Day has been arrested.

Xavier Cabbell has been accused of murder. The Clayton County Police Department said the victim he shot near Reynolds Road died with three gunshot wounds.

On June 2, detectives obtained the following warrants for Cabbell's arrest:

Felony murder

Aggravated assault

Reckless conduct

Possession of a weapon during a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Within hours, the sheriff was involved. Deputies surrounded a home in which they said Cabbell was hiding. He was arrested without incident and remains in the Clayton County Jail.