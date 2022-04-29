Member of rapper's entourage shot in head in LaGrange, dies in Atlanta

LaGrange police said someone shot a man at a club then drove him more than an hour away and dumped him at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Police said the 18-year-old victim, identified as Nasr Midian Kahenti Atun El Bebley-Calvin, was with a performer known as "Cold Hearted Savage" at Club TRU located on E Depot Street late Saturday night.

After the performance, police said the victim and three other people got into a vehicle and left.

Police said they were only two miles down the road from the club along Lafayette Parkway when someone drove up to their car and opened fire.

The victim was shot in the head.

The group drove him an hour to Grady where he later died.

LaGrange police said Cold Hearted Savage is employed by 4pf music label which known to be associated with gang activity in Atlanta.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000