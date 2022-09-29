Suspect stole funds while working for Georgia ethics association, GBI says

article

Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged a woman with stealing from an organization that promotes ethical standards for law enforcement, courts and local tax commissions.

The GBI arrested 42-year-old Melissa Branyon Tolbert, a former director of the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia. She faces five counts of felony theft by taking. Sources told FOX 5 Atlanta she is accused of taking around $100,000 from the COAG.

The GBI said officers of COAG reported Tolbert made multiple "unauthorized" transactions while employed with COAG from May 2018 to June 2022. The GBI said she had access to the stolen funds while with COAG.

"COAG has been made aware of the arrest of Melissa Tolbert earlier today with five counts of theft by taking," COAG President Cindy Cannon said on Sept. 27. "COAG has been working closely to assist the GBI with the investigation. At this time, we are not able to discuss specifics due to the ongoing investigation."

The GBI and COAG asked anyone with information to contact GBI investigators at 706-552-2309.

The COAG's purpose is to serve as a unified voice for "consitutional officers" in Georgia. Constitutional officers in each Georgia county include: Clerk of the Superior Court, Judge of the Probate Court, Sheriff, and Tax Commissioner.

Cindy Cannon, the current White County Tax Commissioner, serves as the COAG president. Stacy K. Haralson, the Harris County Superior Court Clerk, is the President-Elect.