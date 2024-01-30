Atlanta woman missing after calling 911 to report an altercation

article

An Atlanta woman reported she was involved in an altercation with two other people, but took off before police arrived, investigators say.

Melanie Patton, 42, called 911 to report she was in a dispute at an address along Windsor Street at Fulton Street in Mechanicsville on Tuesday

When the officers arrived, no one was there, including Patton. Police could also not find any witnesses to the incident.

Investigators say Patton was identified using her cell phone number.

Patton is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Investigators believe she is now wearing her hair short.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department's Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.