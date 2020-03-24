Meet the finalists in this year’s High 5 for Teachers contest

You submitted your nominations for Georgia’s most outstanding high school teachers, and we’ve narrowed down the list to five very deserving finalists. Now, it’s time to meet this year’s contenders for the 2020 High 5 for Teachers contest!

Here are this year’s five finalists:

Lindsay Albano of Roswell High School

Curtis Woodhouse of Westlake High School

Sandie Albritton of Alcovy High School

Alex Jordan of Madison County High School

Megan Ivester of Mill Creek High School

We’ve had the chance to interview all five finalists, and profiles of each one will air on Good Day Atlanta over the next few weeks. Then, it’s your turn to vote — online voting for the grand prize begins at 6 a.m. on April 9th and continues through 12 p.m. on April 17.

Each finalist wins $500 furnished by Montlick & Associates, and the grand prize winner will receive $2,500 for his or her school, also courtesy Montlick & Associates. Be sure to watch all five profiles and then vote online for the one you think is most deserving of a High 5!