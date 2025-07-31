'Meet his friend': Man sought after Monroe Drive bank robbery, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who pulled off a bold daylight robbery Wednesday morning — and did it with a chilling warning.
What we know:
The thief reportedly walked into a bank in the 1600 block of Monroe Drive NE just before 9:40 a.m. July 30 and demanded cash from an employee. According to police, he told the worker to comply or "meet his friend" — a phrase the victim took as a threat that he was armed.
Fearing for her safety, the employee handed over the money. The man then left the scene before police arrived.
Authorities have released surveillance photos in hopes someone recognizes the man they are looking for. The investigation remains active.
What you can do:
Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or text "CSGA" to 738477.