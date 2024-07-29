Meet 21-year-old Brooke Huckaby, youngest female mayor in Georgia, U.S.

While most college-aged students are focused on school or friends, one young woman in Arabi is running a small town as their mayor.

Arabi is two-and-a-half hours south of Atlanta and home to less than 500 people.

It is also where 21-year-old Mayor Brooke Huckaby is making headlines as the youngest female mayor in the U.S.

"I've always been passionate about our world and politics, and I guess getting to the age I'm at now, I've realized that most other people my age, they don't have that same interest, I guess, and that is terrifying to me," Huckaby said.

She took office in January and is still pursuing an agricultural technology management degree.

Brooke Huckaby, 21, is seeking to replace longtime Arabi, Georgia mayor and her dad, Craig Huckaby. (Supplied)

Brooke's dad, Craig Huckaby, served as Arabi's mayor for twelve years. When he decided not to run for another term, she wanted to succeed him.

"He was shocked, but he was excited. I mean he was like, ‘Alright, where do we get the campaign signs?’" Huckaby said.

Brooke Huckaby, 21, holds her election sign in her bid to become mayor for Arabi, Georgia. (Supplied)

"I just think, in a world where we're so involved in social media and all these other sorts of things, we need to get back to the real world, and what's actually happening in it," she added.

She said her goal is to bring more investments into Arabi. She's already working to form a police department in the city.

"I'm actually, hopefully, deciding in the next few weeks who our police chief is going to be. So, I'm really excited about that, but I'm kind of nervous too, to get everything in the works," Huckaby explained.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Brooke Huckaby, at 21, is running to be the youngest female mayor not just in Georgia, but the United States. (FOX 5)

As the November election inches closer, Huckaby hopes her position as mayor will inspire other young people to head to the polls.

"You can't complain unless you're willing to do something about it, and that's the way I feel, and that's why I'm in the position I'm in, because I wasn't just going to sit on the sidelines and, you know, bicker. I wanted to try to do something to make that difference," Huckaby explained.