Medical emergency causes Buckhead's Terminus 100 building, police say

A woman suffered a medical emergency before crashing her vehicle into a Buckhead high-rise Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

The crash occurred at the Terminus 100 building on Piedmont Road. Police said the woman declined medical attention at the scene, but officers contacted a family member who was able to take her to a hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, and authorities have not filed any charges at this time.

What they're saying:

Videos of the crash have gone viral on local social media accounts, with many believing the woman was intoxicated and not understanding why police allowed her to walk away from the crash.

What we don't know:

The woman was not identified and no other information was given by police.