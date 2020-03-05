Meadowcreek Culinary Program prepping for national competition

Culinary and Management teams from Meadowcreek High School won first place honors at the ProStart Competition sponsored by the Hospitality Education Foundation of Georgia.

Now, the team is prepping to showcase their skills nationally in Washington, D.C. this May.

Winning the state competition earned the students $1,000 in scholarship funds, and if they place the top 5 in the competition the students will earn a full scholarship.

Culinary students at Meadowcreek High School are preparing to attend the Prostart National competition in Washington, DC. (Courtesy Gwinnett Public Schools)

Chef Mott says the students are working hard to earn a top spot. They're practicing every day after school from about 2:30 until 5:30.

Meadowcreek's culinary program represented the state of Georgia in last year's competition as well and placed top 10.

This year they're training with Master Chefs in hopes of earning a top spot in the competition.

Students are working to raise $12,000 to help them get to the competition.

Advertisement

At last check, they had raised $7,000.

For more information on the culinary program and how you can help the students click here.