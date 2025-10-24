McDonough woman says car crash led to life-saving breast cancer discovery

The Brief A car crash led doctors to discover Gloria Jeffery’s previously undetected Stage 3 breast cancer. Gloria says she is now cancer free after surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy. Doctors stress early screening, noting routine mammograms remain key to preventing deaths.



A McDonough woman says a serious crash may have saved her life after doctors discovered an aggressive form of breast cancer while checking her for injuries.

Car crash and breast cancer diagnosis

What we know:

Gloria Jeffery was driving to pick up her husband from the airport on Sept. 10 when another car ran a red light and smashed into her, totaling her vehicle. She went to the hospital the next day for precautionary scans.

A CT scan looking for internal injuries instead revealed a mass on her right breast.

A biopsy confirmed Stage 3 carcinoma.

Cancer diagnosis: ‘God intervened’

What they're saying:

"The car accident? I know I lost a car, but it saved my life," Gloria said.

She says the discovery stunned her because she had just had a routine mammogram that showed nothing.

Her surgeon, Dr. Chad Statton of Piedmont Newnan Hospital, says there is no doubt the wreck led doctors to the cancer sooner than they otherwise would have.

"In her case, I believe God intervened."

Gloria has since undergone surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and now immunotherapy. She says she is cancer free.

"I know it was God, because I told them when they first met me that they were handpicked by God to take care of me," she said. "I’m just so glad to be here."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Statton says routine screenings are still crucial.

"When people get screened, we see a lot of cures, and we don’t see a lot of deaths from breast cancer," Dr. Statton said.

Gloria Jeffery celebrates another anniversary

What's next:

Gloria and her husband Anthony are celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary.

They believe their journey may have started years earlier when their Newnan home was destroyed in the 2021 tornado.

They relocated to McDonough after that storm, and that is where Gloria was driving from the morning she was hit.

Breast Cancer Awareness month

Dig deeper:

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Breast cancer is most treatable when detected early.

Doctors urge women to get annual mammograms starting at age 40 or earlier if they have a family history.

Warning signs can include a new lump, skin changes, swelling, nipple discharge or pain that does not go away.

Experts say any change that feels unusual should be checked by a doctor right away.

Screening and early detection remain the biggest factors in survival.

What you can do:

More information on breast cancer screening is available online.