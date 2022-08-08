McDonough man sentenced to 20 years for possessing child porn

article

A Henry County man will spend the next 20 years behind after being convicted on over a dozen charges connected to child pornography.

Jarrett Leopard was found guilty last month on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Officials say the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Leopard after he uploaded multiple pornographic images from his home to a photo-sharing website.

While searching his phone, agents found more than 900 images of child pornography including images of toddlers being sexually assaulted.

During his sentencing, the judge called the images "horrific."

The 39-year-old must also pay a $5,000 and registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.