McDonough man convicted on 10 counts of possessing child porn

A Henry County jury has found a McDonough man guilty of over a dozen charges connected to child pornography.

After deliberations Thursday, the jury found Jarrett Leopard guilty on all 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Officials say the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Leopard after he uploaded multiple pornographic images from his home to a photo-sharing website.

While searching his phone, agents found more than 900 images of child pornography including images of toddlers being sexually assaulted.

."Jurors heard evidence on Wednesday that child pornography is a growing problem across Georgia and the state investigated more than 15,000 cases of child pornography last year," District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement. "That is why we have several prosecutors and investigators who serve on the national ICAC team to prosecute child pornography."

Leopard will be sentenced on Aug. 8. He faces up to 20 years in prison and life-time registration as a sex offender.