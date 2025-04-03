McDonough man arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend outside workplace

article

A McDonough man is facing multiple felony charges after Carrollton police say he forcibly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend outside her workplace on Wednesday.

Police say he was later found with a handgun and drugs in his vehicle.

What we know:

An officer with the Carrollton Police Department was dispatched to Dixie Street on the morning of April 2 after a man reported that he had been on the phone with his girlfriend when the call abruptly disconnected. The woman had reportedly told him she couldn’t talk and that someone had taken her phone.

The caller was able to track the phone’s location in real time and alerted police as it moved near the Carroll County Courthouse. Police identified a black 2008 Honda Odyssey as the likely suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Mandeville Avenue.

Inside the van, officers found the missing woman and the driver, identified as 36-year-old Julius Anthony Victor Bass. Police said the woman appeared frightened and upset and told officers that Bass, her ex-boyfriend, had taken her against her will earlier that morning.

What they're saying:

She told police that Bass had been waiting in the parking deck when she arrived at work. When she saw him, she tried to drive away. "He jumped on top of her vehicle," police said. The victim remained on the phone with her current boyfriend during the incident.

"She drove away and saw Bass walking back toward his vehicle," according to the report. "She waited and then circled back around to park and go inside. When she got out of her vehicle, she stated Bass ‘popped out of nowhere,’ grabbed her phone, pushed her to the ground and physically forced her into his vehicle under threat."

She also told police that Bass had a firearm.

A search of the van turned up a handgun and a quantity of marijuana, police said.

What's next:

Bass was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. He is charged with kidnapping with bodily injury, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, stalking, possession of marijuana, robbery by sudden snatching, and driving with a suspended tag.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Bass has retained legal representation.