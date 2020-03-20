McDonough declares emergency, prohibits gathers of more than 10 people

The City of McDonough delcated a local emergency Friday, allowing acces to emergency resources and limiting gathers within city limits.

The declaration is a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

"The Declaration enacts the local emergency operations plan in place with Henry County Emergency Management, thus providing for the possibility of greater resources to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens," city officials released in a statement.

The Declaration of Local Emergency also prohibits gatherings of more than ten individuals at any location within the City of McDonough, as well as encourages citizens to comply with social distancing as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and the Office of the Governor.

Mayor Copeland stated, “While we, in McDonough, enjoy spending time with our family, friends, and neighbors, we must bear in mind that it is essential for us to comply with social distancing and to avoid gatherings with ten people or more, not only for our own safety, but also for the safety of those we care about.”

Residents are asked to visit the city's website at www.mcdonoughga.org or City’s social media for updates and the latest information.

As of Friday, 13 people in Georgia had died due to the virus. Health officials also confirmed there were 420 cases in the state since testing began.

Health officials say that 39 percent of confirmed cases involve people age 60 or older, people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness. The World Health Organization has estimated a 21.9 percent mortality rate for those over 80 who are infected with the virus.

