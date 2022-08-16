2 dead in series of connected shootings in McDonough, police say

Police in McDonough are investigating three shootings within two hours and just miles apart. Two people were killed and police believe the shootings are connected.

It started around 11:45 p.m. on August 9. Officers were called out to the area of Lemon Place and found a woman suffering a gunshot wound. She is expected to survive her injuries.

About 5 minutes later and about two miles away, officers responding to the area of Fairview Drive found a man shot to death.

About an hour and 10 minutes after the second shooting call, police again were dispatched for a shooting, this time in the area of Bridges Road. Officers found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds in what police say was a drive-by shooting.

This third shooting was about two miles away from the previous two shootings.

No names have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call McDonough Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 470-878-1091.