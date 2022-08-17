'Conversations need to be had': McDonough police chief condemns string of 'connected' shootings

article

Police in McDonough said a string of evening shootings are connected and investigators are trying to pinpoint persons of interest.

In all, two people were killed, and one person was injured, police said

Police said officers were investigating a non-fatal shooting before midnight on Aug. 9 Lemon Place, when they received reports of a shooting on of Fairview Drive at around midnight. At the second scene, police found a man dead. Police were called to a third scene after midnight, where officers in the area of Bridges Road found another man dead.

Police said all three shootings are connected, but did not elaborate on what links the three incidents.

"The investigation remains active and evidence is being evaluated to determine persons of interest," Major Kyle Helgerson said

Anyone with information is asked to call McDonough Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 470-878-1091.

McDonough Police Chief Ken Noble condemned the shootings and said city and county law enforcement are working together to investigate. Noble said he personally knew one of the victims and called the deadly shootings "heartbreaking."

"We should be talking about sending our kids to school instead of about somebody losing their life," Noble said.

He pleaded for people to put down guns, which he said have taken over schools and conversations.

"More conversations need to be had," Noble said. "And it's tragic."

Police are conducting interviews but want anyone else with information to come forward.