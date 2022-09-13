McDonough police searching for car break-in suspects caught on camera
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - McDonough police are looking for multiple suspects wanted for a suspected vehicle break-in.
Officials say on Aug. 21, the group of men entered a vehicle on the 100 block of Parkside Place Drive and stole a firearm.
Investigators shared security footage taken nearby that showed the three men near the vehicle. One of the suspects is wearing a distinctive shirt with a skull on the back.
If you have any information that could identify any of the suspects, call detectives at 470-878-1092.