McDonald’s new under $3 menu: will it actually save you money?

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The Brief McDonald’s introduced a new menu with items priced under $3. The deal replaces the old buy-one-get-one-for-$1 offer. Prices and overall savings can vary depending on location.



McDonald's is bringing back a focus on cheaper eats, launching a new menu packed with items priced under $3 as customers look for ways to save.

What we know:

Starting April 21, the updated "McValue" menu includes a mix of breakfast, lunch and dinner options — everything from a McChicken and McDouble to four-piece McNuggets, fries and drinks. Breakfast favorites like a Sausage McMuffin and hash browns are also part of the lineup.

There’s also a few combo-style deals, including a $4 breakfast option and lunch and dinner meals starting around $5 or $6.

Additionally, McDonald's will spotlight select Under $3 favorites at an even better price for a limited time. First up is the Sausage McMuffin for only $1.50 and the McDoubld for $2.50.

But there is a catch. The new setup replaces the old deal that let customers grab a second item for just $1, according to FastCompany.com. Now, instead of bundling, items are priced individually — which could end up costing more or less depending on what you order and which restaurant you order from, since prices can differ even at restaurants within the same market.

For example, one Reddit user pointed out that they were previously able to purchase two double cheeseburgers for just $3.99 ($2.99 for the first burger and $1 for the second) because of the previous Buy One, Get One for $1 deal, but now that the price of a double cheeseburger is $2.50, it will cost them $5 instead.

What they're saying:

McDonald’s says the goal is to give customers more flexibility and keep prices predictable.

"For generations, McDonald’s has been committed to delivering great value our fans can count on," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA. "As our customers’ expectations evolve, we’re making it easier for them to get the value they’re looking for – on their terms. McValue offers more choice, more flexibility and more ways to build a meal that fits their day and budget."