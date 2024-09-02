McDonald's Chicken Big Mac may soon arrive in the U.S.

In Brief Chicken Big Mac: McDonald’s may bring the Chicken Big Mac to U.S. menus soon.

The popular McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac, which has been available in the U.K. and Australia, might finally be making its way to the United States. According to food blogger "Snackolator," the fast-food giant is planning to introduce the Chicken Big Mac to American menus after a successful test run in Miami back in 2022.

The Chicken Big Mac is made with two tempura chicken patties, offering a twist on the classic Big Mac that typically features beef. Speculation about the sandwich’s U.S. debut grew after McDonald’s CEO posted a video on Tuesday comparing the beef Big Mac to its chicken counterpart.

In addition to the Chicken Big Mac, McDonald’s has been testing another new item, the Big Arch, a burger designed to rival the Big Mac.

The Big Arch is made with two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, onions and a new tangy sauce on a sesame and poppy-seed bun.

These efforts come as McDonald’s tries to attract inflation-weary consumers following weaker-than-expected earnings in the second quarter.

To further boost sales, McDonald’s recently launched a new collector’s meal, combining its iconic Happy Meals with well-known characters, appealing to both nostalgic customers and new fans.