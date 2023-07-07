DeKalb County call for tips in triple shooting that critically injured a toddler

article

It has been more than two weeks since a violent shooting left three people injured, including a toddler, and police say they need the public’s help to find the shooter.

At around 11:38 p.m. on June 20, officers responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Maypop Lane after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, police say they found a man and a 2-year-old girl who had both been injured in a shooting.

Shortly after, police say a man showed up at Emory Hillandale Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence. Investigators hope someone out there has information which will crack the case.

Investigators say no detail is too small. They are asking anyone with a tip to call the DeKalb County Police Department’s Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.