Mayor reverses course on South Fulton police investigation

The City of South Fulton is moving forward with an independent investigation into its police department following lawsuits and complaints.

What we know:

City Council members voted to hire an outside firm to conduct a review of department operations. Police Chief Kieth Meadows was placed on temporary administrative leave as the review begins. Dr. Cedric Alexander has been appointed as interim public safety director.

The investigation had been delayed for several weeks after Mayor Khalid Kamau indicated he might veto the city council's decision. However, he has now opted not to do so.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed the timeline for the review.

What's next:

The outside investigation is expected to move ahead in the coming weeks, with city officials awaiting the firm’s findings before making long-term leadership decisions.