Trial begins for Gwinnett County man accused of killing neighbor in accidental shooting

The trial is set to begin for a Gwinnett County man accused of firing a stray bullet that killed his next-door neighbor.

Maxwell Williamson, 25, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the death of 36-year-old Carlether Foley.

Police say Williamson accidentally fired his gun while he was cleaning the weapon inside his Duluth apartment just before midnight on Sept. 25, 2021.

The bullet reportedly went through the wall and hit the Gwinnett County mother in the head while she was sleeping.

Maxwell Williamson (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Foley’s 17-year-old son later found his mother unresponsive in bed and called for help. He's expected to testify during the trial.

Williamson has been in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond since the shooting.

The trial is set to begin at the Gwinnett County Courthouse at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Family remembers Carlether Foley

Carlether Foley with her friends (Family photo)

Speaking to FOX 5 after the deadly shooting, George Foley, the victim's brother, said that their family had been shocked by her death.

The mother and son moved to metro Atlanta two years ago from Houston, Texas, and was known as the life of the party.

"She was full of life and fun. She was always smiling. One thing about Carlether, she was a go-getter," Foley said.

He said that his family has had a hard time processing how his sister was killed.

"If you have a gun, and you stay in an apartment, you have to be careful with what you’re doing, because some lives can be turned upside down. Our lives have been turned upside down," Foley said.