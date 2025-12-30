Judge denies bond for Bojangles manager in coworker’s father’s death

The Brief Judge Alford Dempsey denied bond for Maurice Evans, citing his potential danger to the community and witnesses. Prosecutors allege Evans shot an unarmed Dominique Goodman eight times, including three shots while standing over him. Two witnesses were so terrified of the defendant that they reportedly fled the state of Georgia.



A Fulton County Superior Court judge denied bond Tuesday for a Bojangles shift manager accused of murdering a coworker’s father.

Bond denied for Maurice Evans

What we know:

Senior Judge Alford Dempsey cited Maurice Evans’ potential danger to the community and witnesses as the primary reason for his decision.

The ruling follows a preliminary hearing that detailed a deadly confrontation at the Palmetto restaurant just weeks before Christmas.

Bojangles manager accused of violence

What they're saying:

Testimony indicated that Evans and employee Amari Goodman engaged in several heated arguments inside the restaurant before the shooting. The disputes reportedly began over an open drive-thru window and escalated to concerns regarding food cross-contamination.

During the arguments, Goodman told Evans she would call her father for help. She then inadvertently pocket dialed her father, who heard the commotion and rushed to the restaurant when he could not reach her by phone.

The court learned that Amari Goodman and her cousin, who also works at the restaurant, are so terrified of Evans that they have fled the state.

Defense attorney Vaibhav Ganesh argued for bond, noting that Evans is 23 years old, a lifelong resident, and has no criminal history. Ganesh presented several letters of recommendation and noted Evans has a wife and stepdaughter.

Dempsey remained unmoved by the defense's request.

"When considering the factors, the defendant is considered to be a danger to the public and to the potential witnesses in the case, so I am going to deny bond," Dempsey said.

Evans faces multiple charges including murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Death of Dominique Goodman

The backstory:

Upon arriving at the parking lot, Dominique Goodman exchanged words with Evans and swung at him. Investigators testified that the father was unarmed. While Evans told Palmetto police he never exited his vehicle, Detective Marcy Queen said ballistic evidence and at least five witnesses contradicted his account.

Prosecutors stated Evans shot Goodman eight times, including three shots to the back. Queen shared a witness account of the final moments of the encounter.

"She hears gunshots. She heard five total is what she said. She's turning and Mr. Evans is outside of the vehicle as she's trying to run towards Mr. Goodman's Aid. She stated that she saw Mr. Evans stand over Mr. Goodman and shot him three additional times," Queen said.

Evans to remain in custody

What's next:

Senior Judge Alford Dempsey decided on Tuesday afternoon to deny bond to Evans, citing a potential danger to the community. He will remain in custody at this time.