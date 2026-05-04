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Mattie's Call: Police search for missing woman in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 4, 2026 9:36am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Anjali McNeal-Sampson (Provided by DeKalb County Police Department)

The Brief

    • Police are asking for help finding 29-year-old Anjali McNeal-Sampson, last seen May 2.
    • She was last seen on North Decatur Road wearing a gray pajama top, socks and no shoes.
    • Investigators say she is unfamiliar with the area and may need assistance.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing under a Mattie’s Call.

What we know:

Investigators say 29-year-old Anjali McNeal-Sampson was last seen around 8:15 p.m. on May 2 in the 2700 block of North Decatur Road in Decatur.

Police describe her as 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray pajama top with white socks and no shoes.

Authorities say McNeal-Sampson is unfamiliar with the area and may need assistance.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 or DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyMissing Persons