Mattie's Call: Police search for missing woman in DeKalb County
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing under a Mattie’s Call.
What we know:
Investigators say 29-year-old Anjali McNeal-Sampson was last seen around 8:15 p.m. on May 2 in the 2700 block of North Decatur Road in Decatur.
Police describe her as 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray pajama top with white socks and no shoes.
Authorities say McNeal-Sampson is unfamiliar with the area and may need assistance.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 or DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710.