Mattie's Call: Police search for missing woman in DeKalb County

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The Brief Police are asking for help finding 29-year-old Anjali McNeal-Sampson, last seen May 2. She was last seen on North Decatur Road wearing a gray pajama top, socks and no shoes. Investigators say she is unfamiliar with the area and may need assistance.



DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing under a Mattie’s Call.

What we know:

Investigators say 29-year-old Anjali McNeal-Sampson was last seen around 8:15 p.m. on May 2 in the 2700 block of North Decatur Road in Decatur.

Police describe her as 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray pajama top with white socks and no shoes.

Authorities say McNeal-Sampson is unfamiliar with the area and may need assistance.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 or DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710.