Mattie's Call issued for missing 63-year-old Atlanta woman

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 63-year-old woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Phyllis Allen was last seen on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road NE, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Allen is described by police as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing about 157 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and brown pants.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department Homicide/Missing Person Unit at 404-546-4235.

