Mattie's Call for missing 68-year-old Riverdale woman

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 68-year-old woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Elaine Young-Igie walked away from her home located in the 6000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale, the Clayton County Police Department said. She is known to go to the store and just walk around, police said.

She is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweater, a black head wrap, and black shoes with white soles.

She has been diagnosed with dementia, police said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

