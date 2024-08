article

The DeKalb County Police Department is looking for a 67-year-old disabled man who has been missing since Aug. 26.

According to police, Jeffrey Nix was last seen in the 3100 block of North Druid Hills Road near Clairmont Road around 9 p.m. Aug. 26. He was last

Police say that Nix has dementia.

If you see Nix, call 911 or the DeKalb County police at 678-406-7944.