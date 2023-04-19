MATTIE'S CALL: Kathleen woman last seen Monday morning

article

A Mattie's Call has been activated by the Perry Police Department for a 76-year-old woman named Gloria Lorenzo Giles.

Perry PD says Giles was last seen at 8:29 a.m. April 17 on Mato Cante Court in Kathleen, which is in Houston County.

She is described as an Asian female, 4-feet-9-inches tall and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Giles has Typ2 diabetes and is in physical and cognitive decline.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt and slide-style sandals.

If you have seen Giles, please call the Perry Police Department at 478-951-7191.