Man injured in shooting at Sandy Springs apartment complex
article
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police in Sandy Springs are investigating after a man was shot Monday night at an apartment complex.
What we know:
Officers responded to the River Vista apartment complex on Roberts Drive, where they found a 42-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Authorities are still searching for the shooter.
Image 1 of 7
▼
Sandy Springs police are investigating after a man was shot at the River Vista apartment complex on February 16, 2026. (Photo: FOX 5 News)
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Sandy Springs Police Department.