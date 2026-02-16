Man injured in shooting at Sandy Springs apartment complex

article

The Brief A man was injured Monday evening in a shooting at a Sandy Springs apartment complex. The man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Sandy Springs police are investigating.



Police in Sandy Springs are investigating after a man was shot Monday night at an apartment complex.

What we know:

Officers responded to the River Vista apartment complex on Roberts Drive, where they found a 42-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Sandy Springs police are investigating after a man was shot at the River Vista apartment complex on February 16, 2026. (Photo: FOX 5 News)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

