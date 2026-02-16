Expand / Collapse search

Man injured in shooting at Sandy Springs apartment complex

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 16, 2026 9:39pm EST
Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs police are investigating after a man was shot at the River Vista apartment complex on February 16, 2026. (Photo: FOX 5 News) 

The Brief

    • A man was injured Monday evening in a shooting at a Sandy Springs apartment complex. 
    • The man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 
    • Sandy Springs police are investigating. 

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police in Sandy Springs are investigating after a man was shot Monday night at an apartment complex. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the River Vista apartment complex on Roberts Drive, where they found a 42-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Authorities are still searching for the shooter. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting. 
 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Sandy Springs Police Department. 

