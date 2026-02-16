Expand / Collapse search

Walton County man gets life in prison for assaulting child

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 16, 2026 10:14pm EST
Walton County
Clarence Matthew Ivey will spend his life in prison after sexually abusing a child on numerous occasions. (Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office) 

The Brief

    • A judge has ordered Clarence Matthew Ivery to spend his life in prison.
    • It comes after Ivery was convicted of numerous crimes against a child.
    • The crimes happened from 2019 to 2020.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Walton County man will spend his life in prison after being convicted of assaulting a child on several occasions from 2019 to 2020. 

What we know:

Clarence Matthew Ivery, 47, was found guilty of the following charges:

  • 3x aggravated child molestation
  • 4x child molestation
  • 2x statutory rape
  • 2x enticing a child for indecent purposes
  • 2x sexual exploitation of children
  • Possession of methamphetamine

A judge sentenced Ivery to life imprisonment plus an additional 224 years.

The victim in this case received assistance from A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center, Piedmont Walton, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide further details of the crimes or how Ivery was connected to the victim. It is also unclear if more children were victims. 
 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Walton County District Attorney's office. 

