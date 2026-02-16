Walton County man gets life in prison for assaulting child

article

The Brief A judge has ordered Clarence Matthew Ivery to spend his life in prison. It comes after Ivery was convicted of numerous crimes against a child. The crimes happened from 2019 to 2020.



A Walton County man will spend his life in prison after being convicted of assaulting a child on several occasions from 2019 to 2020.

What we know:

Clarence Matthew Ivery, 47, was found guilty of the following charges:

3x aggravated child molestation

4x child molestation

2x statutory rape

2x enticing a child for indecent purposes

2x sexual exploitation of children

Possession of methamphetamine

A judge sentenced Ivery to life imprisonment plus an additional 224 years.

The victim in this case received assistance from A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center, Piedmont Walton, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide further details of the crimes or how Ivery was connected to the victim. It is also unclear if more children were victims.

