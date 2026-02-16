Walton County man gets life in prison for assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Walton County man will spend his life in prison after being convicted of assaulting a child on several occasions from 2019 to 2020.
What we know:
Clarence Matthew Ivery, 47, was found guilty of the following charges:
- 3x aggravated child molestation
- 4x child molestation
- 2x statutory rape
- 2x enticing a child for indecent purposes
- 2x sexual exploitation of children
- Possession of methamphetamine
A judge sentenced Ivery to life imprisonment plus an additional 224 years.
The victim in this case received assistance from A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center, Piedmont Walton, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide further details of the crimes or how Ivery was connected to the victim. It is also unclear if more children were victims.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Walton County District Attorney's office.