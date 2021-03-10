Police locate missing 77-year-old Atlanta man with dementia

article

Atlanta police have found a missing 77-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, had been issued for 77-year-old Rufus Hammond.

Officials say Hammond had been last seen on the 500 block of South Evelyn Place on Tuesday.

Wednesday morning, officials say they had located Hammond in good health.

