Mattie's Call issued for missing 75-year-old man with dementia

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The Brief A Mattie's Call has been activated for 75-year-old Harvey Wilcox, who has dementia and requires care. Officers say Wilcox left his Hampton home driving a silver Ford Fusion with Georgia tag PZE5187 despite being unable to operate a car due to his health. He was last seen traveling southbound near Highway 85 and Lakeview Drive wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.



A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia.

What we know:

Harvey Wilcox was reported missing from his home on Bear Creek Trail in Hampton.

His daughter told officers that Wilcox suffers from dementia and should not be driving a car due to his medical state.

Police initially conducted a welfare check at his residence around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after family members could not reach him. He later left the area operating a silver Ford Fusion with Georgia license plate PZE5187.

The vehicle was last spotted traveling southbound in the area of Highway 85 and Lakeview Drive.

Police described him as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 226 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not indicated where Wilcox may have been heading.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows anything about Wilcox's whereabouts is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 Ext. 8 or call 911.