Mattie's Call issued for missing 75-year-old man with dementia
HAMPTON, Ga. - A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia.
What we know:
Harvey Wilcox was reported missing from his home on Bear Creek Trail in Hampton.
His daughter told officers that Wilcox suffers from dementia and should not be driving a car due to his medical state.
Police initially conducted a welfare check at his residence around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after family members could not reach him. He later left the area operating a silver Ford Fusion with Georgia license plate PZE5187.
The vehicle was last spotted traveling southbound in the area of Highway 85 and Lakeview Drive.
Police described him as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 226 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
What we don't know:
Officials have not indicated where Wilcox may have been heading.
What you can do:
Anyone who knows anything about Wilcox's whereabouts is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 Ext. 8 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Clayton County Police Department.