Mattie’s Call issued for missing 47-year-old Clayton County man
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CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 47-year-old man last seen Sunday on Hanover Drive in Jonesboro.
What we know:
Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call for Taran Smith, who they said has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Smith was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and dirty white sneakers. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Smith or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.