Mattie’s Call issued for missing 47-year-old Clayton County man

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The Brief Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call for Taran Smith, 47. Smith, who has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, was last seen Sunday on Hanover Drive in Jonesboro. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and dirty white sneakers.



Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 47-year-old man last seen Sunday on Hanover Drive in Jonesboro.

What we know:

Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call for Taran Smith, who they said has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Smith was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and dirty white sneakers. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Smith or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.