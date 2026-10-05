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Mattie’s Call issued for missing 47-year-old Clayton County man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Clayton County
Published October 5, 2026 8:34 AM EDT
Published October 5, 2026 8:34 AM EDT
article

Taran Smith. Courtesy of Clayton County Police Department

The Brief

    • Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call for Taran Smith, 47.
    • Smith, who has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, was last seen Sunday on Hanover Drive in Jonesboro.
    • He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and dirty white sneakers.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 47-year-old man last seen Sunday on Hanover Drive in Jonesboro.

What we know:

Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call for Taran Smith, who they said has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Smith was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and dirty white sneakers. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. 

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Smith or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

The Source

  • Information provided by Clayton County Police Department. 

Clayton CountyMissing PersonsNews