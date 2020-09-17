Expand / Collapse search
Mattie's Call issued in search for mentally disabled Clayton County woman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are seeking the public's help in their search for a mentally disabled woman. 

According to investigators, Alesia Miller walked away from her care facility in the 2000 block of Lake Harbin Road in Rex, Georgia on September 10.  

Police said she has been previously diagnosed with Schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and suffers from multiple personalities. 

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued Thursday.

Authorities described Miller as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and weighing around 246 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550. 

