Mattie's Call issued in Clayton police search for mentally disabled man

Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Mitchell Wright, 41, was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday at a QuickTrip gas station located at 5390 Riverdale Road in Riverdale, Georgia.

Police described Wright as a white male, around 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word "Joker" on the front.

Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.