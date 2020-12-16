Mattie's Call issued for missing Riverdale man with schizophrenia

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 21-year-old man who has been missing for over half a day.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for Marty Hyde.

Officials say Hyde was last seen Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 on the 5,000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale.

Hyde is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing man was wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.

Police say Hyde has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

If you have any information about the missing man's whereabouts, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

