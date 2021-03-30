Mattie's Call issued for missing bipolar 15-year-old Clayton County boy

article

Police need your help finding a missing Clayton County teen who hasn't been seen since Monday afternoon.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 15-year-old Michael Sylvester.

According to police, Sylvester left his home on the 8,000 block of Dunellen Lane in Jonesboro after an argument with his grandmother around 4 p.m.

Officials say the missing teen has been diagnosed with manic depression, ADHD, and bipolar disorder.

Sylvester is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and slides with black socks.

If you have any information about where the teen may be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550, ext 8.

