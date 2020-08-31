Mattie's Call issued for missing 74-year-old Georgia woman with medical issues

article

Georgia deputies are searching for a missing 74-year-old Pickens County woman who has been missing since Sunday.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 74-year-old Gloria Rivera-O'Ferrall.

According to officials, Rivera-O'Ferrall was last seen at her home on the 600 block of Monument Falls Road area at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Family members say the missing woman has medical issues that could have led her to wander away from her home.

Officials described Rivera-O'Ferrall as 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 160 pounds.She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved turtleneck with blue, white, and navy stripes and black pants.

If you have any information about where Rivera-O'Ferrall could be, please call 911 or the Pickens County Sheriff's Office's 911 dispatch directly at 706-253-8911.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.