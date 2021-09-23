Mattie's Call issued for missing 70-year-old Jonesboro man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a 70-year-old man who is missing from his group home. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Joe Sims was last seen in the 600 Block of Overlook Court in Jonesboro on Sept. 17 around 6 p.m., the Clayton County Police Department said. He had mentioned to the staff at his group home need to be closer to Atlanta.

Sims is described by police as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 220 pounds, with gray and white hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and khaki pants.

Police said Sims has been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and memory impairment. He left his portable oxygen or medication at the home.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

