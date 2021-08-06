Mattie's Call issued for missing 65-year-old Riverdale man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 65-year-old Riverdale man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Ray Crews was last seen in the 5900 Block of Highway 85 on July 31, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Crews is described by police as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing beige shorts, a red top, and new balance shoes.

Police say Crews has been diagnoses with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.