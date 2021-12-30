Mattie's Call issued for missing 40-year-old Clayton County man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 40-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Oresta "Lista" Grant was last seen around 8 a.m. on Dec. 15 his residence located in the 1000 block of Lake Regency Drive, the Clayton County Police Department said. He is known to frequent the area of State Route 85 and Garden Walk Blvd.

Grant is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Police said Grant has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees Grant is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

