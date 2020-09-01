Mattie's Call issued for missing 38-year-old Clayton County man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 38-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Char-mories Johnson was last seen just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of Highway 85 crossing the busy highway to a Shell station in Riverdale, the Clayton County police said.

Johnson is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and a black baseball cap.

Police said he has a history of leaving and returning later and has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees him should call 911. Anyone with information surrounding his disappearance should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.